House committee signs off on pharmacy costs legislation

A House Human Resources subcommittee signed off on legislation supporters said would increase transparency in the relationship between pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and pharmacies.

The subcommittee heard from pharmacy owners around Iowa who said they will not survive if PBMs are allowed to continue current practices, including retroactively decreasing reimbursement for pharmaceuticals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. John Forbes, D-Des Moines, is one of them. He’s been hearing from pharmacies, especially in rural Iowa, who tell him they are at a tipping point and won’t be able to stay in business if the current relationship remains in place.

HSB 685 will create a process for pharmacies to appeal when a PBM reduces reimbursement to cost of a drug or less, Forbes said. The state insurance commissioner would oversee that process.

The PBM for one of the state’s largest insurers recently lowered reimbursements to the point pharmacies are losing money or selling at cost “and that’s not a sustainable model,” Forbes said.

However, Noah Tabor of America’s Health Insurance Plans opposed the bill, telling the subcommittee it could increase drug prices in the long run.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0