House committee reins in local governments

Local governments would be liable for the legal costs associated with challenges if they attempt to prohibit employers from asking about job applicants’ criminal histories or knowingly violate other state laws under a bill now on the House debate calendar.
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee voted this week to approve an amended version of House Study Bill 519 that the panel’s chairman, Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said puts cities and counties on notice that they will have to pay attorney fees and costs if they are challenged for taking action that violates state law.
That was the case, he said, when Waterloo city officials approved a “fair chance initiative” that prevents the city and many private employers from asking job applicants about criminal history until the end of the hiring process.
The concept, known as “ban the box,” is barred by the state’s local preemption law, Holt said, and HSB519 is intended to deter local governments from taking action in violation of state law or face legal and financial ramifications.
“I understand what you’re trying to do, but I think this will have a chilling effect on the ability of local governments to govern and I trust my local government,” said Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, who voted no on the party-line vote.
In sending the bill to the full House for consideration, Holt said, “I think the chilling effect it’s going to have is on cities that don’t obey or disregard and disobey state law.”