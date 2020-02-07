House committee reins in local governments

Local governments would be liable for the legal costs associated with challenges if they attempt to prohibit employers from asking about job applicants’ criminal histories or knowingly violate other state laws under a bill now on the House debate calendar.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee voted this week to approve an amended version of House Study Bill 519 that the panel’s chairman, Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said puts cities and counties on notice that they will have to pay attorney fees and costs if they are challenged for taking action that violates state law.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

That was the case, he said, when Waterloo city officials approved a “fair chance initiative” that prevents the city and many private employers from asking job applicants about criminal history until the end of the hiring process.

The concept, known as “ban the box,” is barred by the state’s local preemption law, Holt said, and HSB519 is intended to deter local governments from taking action in violation of state law or face legal and financial ramifications.