House committee approves $17 million more for Workday computer system

The House Appropriations Committee voted 14-to-9 Wednesday to approve the Technology Reinvestment Fund, which includes $17 million for the second year of implementation of a computer system for Iowa’s state government.

This is on top of the $21 million Gov. Kim Reynolds allocated in February for Workday, a California software company that is replacing Iowa’s outdated computer systems for human resources and financial operations.

Rep. Chris Hall, the ranking Democrat on the committee, voted against approving the fund and said he thought the $17 million could be better spent.

“I’m not going to go on about the error of this Legislature in funding the Workday contract, which was not a competitive bid and seems to speak of questionable decisions and backroom kinds of deals,” Hall said. “The usage of $17 million from our general fund … should not be a higher priority than some of the critical areas that exist elsewhere in the budget.”