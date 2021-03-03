House advances education free-speech bill over law professor’s concerns

Free speech has become the central issue affecting Iowa’s public universities this legislative session, with lawmakers introducing several bills aimed at cracking down on what they see as First Amendment violations, imposing stricter oversight of teaching and instructors and demanding stronger policies.

Even regents-related bills that don’t explicitly address free speech have First Amendment ties, like those aimed at eliminating tenure so administrators have more leeway to fire professors.

The House bill sent on to the floor Tuesday requires more training and First Amendment education and bars university resources from being used for “partisan activities.”

It also prohibits university leaders from making “public statements regarding policy matters” on behalf of their institutions, unless done so in collaboration with the regents. And it bans “discrimination or denial of educational benefits” due to the views of a student or student organization.

Those are the points Bohannan flagged.

She noted, for example, some institutional resources should continue supporting “partisan” activities — like funding the College Republicans and College Democrats.