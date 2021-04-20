Hogg criticized for his attendance at Capitol

On days when there is no floor action, like Monday, when the Senate was in session for two minutes, no attendance is taken to reflect who was present at the Capitol.

Hogg, who has asthma, said he missed time last June when the 2020 session reconvened after shutting down for a time after Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a public health disaster emergency proclamation. He said he has chosen to limit his presence this year during the session’s 99 calendar days because he does not think GOP leaders have taken adequate precautions at the Capitol to protect against COVID-19 exposures.

There have been at least eight publicly reported disclosures under voluntary guidelines of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the Legislature convened Jan. 11. They included Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty, who has had ongoing health issues after testing positive Jan. 30, noted Hogg, who was critical of GOP COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 session.