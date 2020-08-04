Hinson promises ‘dose of Iowa common sense’ is first ad of campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Iowa 1st U.S. House District Republican challenger Ashley Hinson is launching her first television ad of the campaign today, promising to take “a dose of Iowa common sense” to Washington.

Hinson, a two-term state representative from Marion, is running against freshman U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in a race that analysts predict will be one of the most competitive House races this fall.

Hinson’s first television ad, “Watch It,” will air in the Cedar Rapids market on broadcast. It also will be seen on cable in the Rochester, Des Moines and Cedar Rapids markets while streaming across the 20-county 1st Congressional District, which includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Dubuque.

In the 30-second ad, Hinson, a former morning news anchor, says she is running to end the chaos and dysfunction in Washington on both sides of the aisle.