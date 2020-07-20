Hinson charged with plagiarism
Hinson charged with plagiarism

File photo: Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill in May as Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson looks on.

Ashley Hinson, the Republican candidate in eastern Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, lifted passages of text for her campaign website from other sources, including the New York Times, the Times reported.

Hinson “lifted verbatim sentences on her campaign website and in published op-eds more than a dozen times since her campaign began last year,” the Times reported. One example was an essay titled “Creating America’s new normal: China must be held accountable,” which contained three passages identical to a March 11 New York Times story, the Times reported.

Hinson, a former television journalist, responded on Twitter: “I was unaware of the plagiarism when I reviewed drafts presented to me by staff. As a journalist I take this extremely seriously and am deeply sorry for the mistake. The staff responsible will be held accountable.”

The Hinson campaign took down some of the pieces that contained copied passages from other outlets after being informed by the Times, the Times reported.

Hinson is running against Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in the 1st District.

