Hinson calls for more coronavirus testing, no national lockdown

She agrees with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ efforts to make more tests available and to call for Iowans to wear masks when in public. “That was what we tried to do about, what, six months ago now when we really tried to slow the spread.”

Rather than a lockdown, Hinson called for businesses to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing, hand washing and regular cleanings.

“And if you can’t socially distance, I believe people should wear a mask,” Hinson added.

Iowans also need to be sensitive to the fact that health care providers are susceptible to this virus as well as burnout associated with increased workloads, Hinson said.

Hinson thanked Finkenauer for working with her on a smooth transition, especially the casework related to COVID-19 and the derecho.

“A lot of folks are in need of help,” she said. “Both our teams want to make sure that there isn’t a drop-off in service.”

Maintaining constituent services will be a consideration as she hires staff in both Iowa and Washington, Hinson said.