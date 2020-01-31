Higher speed limits in Iowa?

Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Tim Kapucian, R-Keystone, does not favor raising speed limits. He said the only way he would consider raising the limit on speeds motorists can travel on Iowa highways would be if lawmakers boosted funding for more enforcement and law officers issued tickets for violating the posted speed without any forbearance.

“We’ll let that work through the process,” Grassley said. “My plan is not to go to a committee chair and say every bill is dead or every bill has to move. Any member can file any bill that they want. That’s why we have the committee process, to weed through the ones that we think are valid and justified and the ones that aren’t.”