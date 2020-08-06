High speed chase in stolen truck results in arrest of Mason City man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A high speed chase that began in Mason City Wednesday night has led to the arrest of a Mason City man.

According to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department, at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, a Cerro Gordo County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop of a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck for a traffic violation near the intersection of 250th Street and Lark Avenue, but the driver of the truck wouldn't pull over.

Instead, the driver continued south on Lark Avenue into Franklin County, and a pursuit began — reaching speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour.

When the chase reached Franklin County Road C13, the driver continued about a quarter mile south on gravel before losing control, where he crashed into the east ditch and neighboring corn field.

The truck rolled and was totaled.

Dillon Shane Rasmussen, 26, of Mason City was located in the field after the crash; he was tased after resisting arrest and taken into custody.

Deputies requested medical assistance from Sheffield EMS and Franklin General ambulance, the release said, and Rasmussen was then transported to MercyOne North Iowa for "non-vehicle collision related treatment."