High speed chase in stolen truck results in arrest of Mason City man
High speed chase in stolen truck results in arrest of Mason City man

  • Updated
police car lights

A high speed chase that began in Mason City Wednesday night has led to the arrest of a Mason City man.

According to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department, at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, a Cerro Gordo County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop of a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck for a traffic violation near the intersection of 250th Street and Lark Avenue, but the driver of the truck wouldn't pull over.

Instead, the driver continued south on Lark Avenue into Franklin County, and a pursuit began — reaching speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour. 

When the chase reached Franklin County Road C13, the driver continued about a quarter mile south on gravel before losing control, where he crashed into the east ditch and neighboring corn field.

The truck rolled and was totaled.

Dillon Shane Rasmussen, 26, of Mason City was located in the field after the crash; he was tased after resisting arrest and taken into custody.

Deputies requested medical assistance from Sheffield EMS and Franklin General ambulance, the release said, and Rasmussen was then transported to MercyOne North Iowa for "non-vehicle collision related treatment."

During the investigation, it was discovered that the truck driven by Rasmussen was stolen from Mason City within a few minutes of the initial traffic violation and the pursuit that followed.

Rasmussen now faces a number of charges: theft of a motor vehicle, interference with official acts, OWI 2nd offense, felony eluding, possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.

Assisting deputies were Iowa State Patrol, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Mason City Police Department, Sheffield Fire and EMS, and Franklin General Ambulance. 

No officers were injured and no patrol vehicles were damaged, the release said.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

