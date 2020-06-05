Health advocacy groups hit Ernst with CDC defunding claim

“The health and safety of Iowans depends on us having every necessary tool at our disposal to fight this global pandemic,” said Mazie Stilwell, spokeswoman for Iowa Forward.

Ernst’s vote against those funds “put Iowans in harm’s way” by leaving the CDC ill-equipped to deal with the current public health emergency that has claimed nearly 600 Iowa lives to date.

“Iowans deserve to know when their senator is voting against their best interest, especially when so many lives are on the line,” Stilwell said.

The attack is a non-starter, according to Ernst’s campaign, because Ernst “voted to, and actually did, increase funding for the CDC.”

Campaign spokesman Brendan Donley said Ernst voted for the 2020 fiscal year appropriations bill that included a $2.6 billion increase for the National Institutes of Health and a $636.8 million increase for CDC.

“Once again, Theresa Greenfield is relying on outside money to deceive Iowans and spread proven falsehoods,” Conley said, referring to Ernst’s Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 general election.