Hart leading fundraising in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District

In Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, Democrat Rita Hart has overtaken Republican challenger Mariannette Miller-Meeks by more than double the amount of fundraising dollars.

FEC reports show Hart has nearly $1.8 million in total contributions and $1.3 million cash on hand. She has spent $486,000 to date on her campaign.

Some of Hart's largest individual second quarter donations include $5,600 from former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell and his wife, Charlotte, who donated another $5,600, each in separate donations of $2,800.

Miller-Meeks raised $352,000 in the second quarter, her largest to date. She has $748,000 in total contributions, $506,000 cash on hand, and has spent nearly $393,000 to date on her campaign.

"I am humbled and honored to see the support our campaign has been gathering across the 2nd District," Miller-Meeks said in a release. "Iowans are stressed and anxious. They’re looking for leaders who set aside the partisan gamesmanship in Washington D.C. and put them first."