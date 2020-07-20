Hart leading fundraising in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District
0 comments
alert

Hart leading fundraising in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Senate

**FILE** Shown in this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, file photo is State Sen. Rita Hart, D-Wheatland, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

In Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, Democrat Rita Hart has overtaken Republican challenger Mariannette Miller-Meeks by more than double the amount of fundraising dollars. 

FEC reports show Hart has nearly $1.8 million in total contributions and $1.3 million cash on hand. She has spent $486,000 to date on her campaign.

Some of Hart's largest individual second quarter donations include $5,600 from former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell and his wife, Charlotte, who donated another $5,600, each in separate donations of $2,800.

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, school re-openings, free counseling and resources

Miller-Meeks raised $352,000 in the second quarter, her largest to date. She has $748,000 in total contributions, $506,000 cash on hand, and has spent nearly $393,000 to date on her campaign.

"I am humbled and honored to see the support our campaign has been gathering across the 2nd District," Miller-Meeks said in a release. "Iowans are stressed and anxious. They’re looking for leaders who set aside the partisan gamesmanship in Washington D.C. and put them first."

Miller-Meeks has donated $110,530 to her own campaign and also has donations of $5,600 from her husband Curt, and combined donations of $10,400 from her children, Taylor and Jonathan.

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 cases over 400, 2 additional deaths reported

Among Miller-Meeks' largest individual donors is August Busch III, the great-grandson of Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch, who donated $5,600. Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad donated $1,000. 

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member
IHSAA plans to begin fall sports on time
Mason City sandwich shop overwhelmed by local support
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News