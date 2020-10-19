Harris tells Iowa Democrats consequences of 2020 election will last for generations

A Biden administration will “contain this virus, save lives and build our economy back better than before,” Harris said.

To do that, she said, the administration will invest in American manufacturing to add good-paying jobs with the choice to join a union. They also will invest in infrastructure, tackle climate change and “reverse the disastrous trade war that has hurt our farmers and ... stand with our corn growers and bolster the ethanol industry,” Harris said.

The congressional candidates touched on similar themes starting with Greenfield, who described herself as a mother and “scrappy farm kid.” She said she’s running for Senate because “we have got so much work to get done.”

“This is a race we can win. The polls show it’s a tossup, but I need your help,” she added.

First-term 1st District Rep. Finkenauer said she went to Washington to “fix the wrongs that the state of Iowa has done to Iowans.” She cited her efforts to investigate privatized Medicaid and support bills to restore public employees’ collective bargaining rights and institute buy-American requirements.

“We are just getting started,” she said.