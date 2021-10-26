Hampton man pleads guilty to heroin distribution, firearm charges

Steven Springer, 54, of Hampton, pleaded guilty on Oct. 21 to conspiracy to distribute heroin while possessing a firearm in furtherance of that crime.

Springer was previously convicted on May 22, 2002 of the manufacturing of methamphetamine in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa.

During his plea hearing in federal court in Sioux City, Springer admitted to being involved with a distribution scheme for heroin and methamphetamine between December 2020 and February 2021.

Springer admitted to getting paid to receive packages of meth and heroin from sources in Mexico, redistribute the drugs as directed and wire the proceeds back to the source.

On Feb. 4, Springer received over "920 grams of heroin, hidden inside footwear, sent from Mexico to Iowa through the United States Postal Service," a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa said.

At the time he was arrested, Springer was also in possession of "more than 14 grams of pure methamphetamine, a .380 caliber handgun, with loaded magazine, a small quantity of marijuana, and a quantity of psilocybin (mushrooms)," the release said.

About a month prior to his receipt of the heroin, Springer received approximately half a pound of methamphetamine from the same source, which he redistributed in central Iowa, according to the release.

Sentencing will be set following the preparation of a presentence report. He remains in custody of the United States Marshal and will remain so pending sentencing.

Springer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years' imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, an $8,000,000 fine and eight years to life of supervised release following any imprisonment.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

