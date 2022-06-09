Halbur wins GOP auditor primary

DES MOINES — Todd Halbur, a former state government worker from Clive, was victorious in the Republican primary in the campaign for state auditor.

At just before midnight Tuesday, with all but one of the state’s 99 counties reporting, Halbur led Mary Ann Hanusa, 51% to 48.7%, according to preliminary state results.

Hanusa conceded the race just before midnight.

Halbur will challenge incumbent Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand in this fall’s Nov. 8 general election.

During the primary campaign, Halbur said he believes the reporting of fraud, waste and abuse across all government agencies in Iowa needs more training and streamlining. He proposed an anonymous, third-party 800-number for Iowans to report abuses.

Halbur also wants to increase the frequency of state audits of smaller local governmental agencies. Currently, Iowa communities under 2,000 population with a budget of less than $1 million are audited at least once every eight years.

“This is way too long between audits,” Halbur said during the campaign. “I would work with the Legislature to move this to every two years so we would be able to catch any errors, omissions or fraud quicker, in order for us to take corrective action and save the taxpayer money.”