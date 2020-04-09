Groups criticize Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for declaring ‘Day of Prayer’

The governor said at the end of her Thursday press briefing, “Today I will be praying for you and your families, for our health care workers, our first responders, our essential workforce — including those in manufacturing, food production, transportation and our grocery-store workers — for keeping our supply chain up and running and for the strength of our state.”

“So God bless each and every one of you, God bless the great state of Iowa, and I promise you, if you keep doing what we’ve asked you to do, we are going to get through this together.”

Leaders with the ACLU of Iowa and the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa said it was inappropriate for the governor, elected to represent all Iowans, to elevate any religious belief or practice — especially in the context of a governmental edict — calling it a “recipe for religious exclusion.”