Greenfield in Sioux City says she opposes Supreme Court expansion

SIOUX CITY -- As the Republican-led U.S. Senate began hearings Monday on Amy Coney Barrett replacing the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Theresa Greenfield said she is not in favor of adding more justices to the Supreme Court.
"Packing the court with more justices would be too divisive," Greenfield, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, said during a campaign stop at Hardline Coffee Co. "There's way too much divisiveness going on."
Some Democrats have said that if Barrett is confirmed to the court, enshrining a conservative majority, the court should be expanded.
Greenfield said the court vacancy should not be filled until 2021, after American voters have selected new federal officeholders and decided between incumbent Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election. Ginsburg died in September, less than two months from the election. Senate Republicans blocked the nomination of Merrick Garland, who was nominated by President Barack Obama, in 2016.
Currently in a competitive, high-stakes race against Joni Ernst, a Republican first-term incumbent, businesswoman Greenfield discussed her plans to help Iowans get back on their feet during the COVID-19 pandemic with an emphasis on health care, keeping workers safe and fixing the economy with a new stimulus package.
Saying health was on the minds of the people she's been meeting, Greenfield said she will do everything she can to protect the Affordable Care Act, including keeping the coverage of preexisting conditions. The Supreme Court will also soon take up a case related to that federal health law, which Greenfield said gives her concerns it could be overturned.
Support Local Journalism
Greenfield is beginning to hold a few more public events, with coronavirus precautions. She also has run a blizzard of campaign ads, and is in a strong place financially, having announced that she brought in more than $28 million in fundraising over the three-month financial disclosure period that ended Sept. 30.
In addition to her Monday morning stop at Hardline Coffee Co., Greenfield was slated to be at Continue Care Home Infusion in Sioux City, tour a farm in Correctionville, and go to a small business in Denison before wrapping up with a tele-town hall with Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand.
Ernst was last in Sioux City on Saturday, for a campaign event that began "Joni’s Ride Across Iowa," an annual fundraiser event for the senator that involves motorcycle riding.
VIDEO: Sixth graders use virtual learning tools to identify fossils
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Catch up on the news you might have missed this weekend:
A fall tradition started by Sheryl Pinkham in Clear Lake has received a new face.
Over the seven months of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, travel of all kinds has significantly stalled out.
Consider the kicker.
In the southern Illinois of my youth, petty political corruption came with the office.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa set a record Friday for absentee ballot requests in an election, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said.
Moderators for political candidate debates, in one sense, are much like referees at sporting events: if they do their job well, nobody talks about them.
The latest film about Buddy Holly that's named after the place where he died has its star.
Every autumn, nature reveals its beauty in the vivid, colorful leaves all around us. With orange, yellow, red, and golden leaves changing in e…
Almost wherever you live, crappies appeal to lots of anglers, and they seem to be getting more popular.
In 1979, Christina Colman wanted to join the cross country team at Clear Lake. Except there was one problem. There was no girls' cross country team.
"Explicit" political signs have become just a bit more common this election season.
The latest COVID-19 update from the Cerro Gordo Joint Information Center:
The Sports Page in Mason City has been cited by the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division for not complying with social distancing measures requir…
Kuhn's parents commissioned the bronze work in honor of their son.
West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kronemann confirmed on Friday morning that the volleyball team has placed its season on pause due to COVID-19.
The year 2020 is Cole Kelly’s time to shine.
The Sioux City Journal's Bret Hayworth contributed to this story.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.