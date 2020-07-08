Greenfield in a ‘race we can win,’ Schumer says

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his colleagues, he said, have refused to work with Democrats on their coronavirus-related priorities of giving hazard pay to essential workers and more aid to state and local governments and rural hospitals.

“Time and time again, the Republican majority has delayed, blocked or ignored attempts to pass this urgent and necessary relief,” he said.

While his audience may have agreed, Ernst said it’s Schumer who is blocking action.

“My message directly to Chuck Schumer, first, is when will you allow us as Republicans and Democrats to come together and work on issues that are important to Iowans and all Americans?” Ernst said in a call with reporters Tuesday afternoon. She referred to the bipartisan police reform bill that “has 75 percent of what Democrats were demanding within the bill and he stopped it from me being debated.”

“There are so many issues that are important to all Americans, and Democrats are refusing to debate those issues,” Ernst continued. “So I want to know when he’s going to allow us to come together and work together as parties.”

Ernst also hoped hear Greenfield address critical issues facing Iowans.