Greenfield calls on Ernst to apologize to health care workers

“Sen. Ernst, I’m calling on you today to publicly apologize to our doctors, our nurses, our health care workers, our hospitals,” Greenfield said. “These folks are heroes, and they’re putting their lives on the line to keep us healthy and safe during this pandemic.”

It’s Greenfield’s support for health care workers that should be questioned, according to the Ernst campaign.

“When it comes to helping doctors, nurses and front-line workers, Greenfield opposes the Democrat-led HEROES Act, opposes the Republican-led COVID relief bill and calls the bipartisan CARES Act a slush fund,” said Ernst campaign spokeswoman Melissa Deatsch.

But Greenfield’s campaign said she opposed an early version of the CARES Act that would have bailed out Republicans’ corporate donors. It was not approved.

Greenfield was critical of the GOP COVID-19 bill because it didn’t do enough. She also said she would have voted against a Democratic plan.