Grassroots progressives leading to change in Washington

Before working for Sanders’ 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, she worked with the populist advocacy group, managed union president Cathy Glasson’s gubernatorial campaign and worked on social justice and labor issues.

The ideals of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and other progressive organizations are winning because the movement offers “a vision of restoring our government's promise to be of and for the people, a government that actually delivers for working people,” Rebik says. “And we sort of counteract Trumpism with the notion of everybody in and nobody out.”

Change may not be happening as fast as some progressives would like, but Rebik believes the glass is definitely half-full.

President Joe Biden, she says, has listened to progressives “and is making moves in the direction to what folks have been demanding for a long time.”

“People across all walks of life are hurting, and he recognizes that and sees that the progressive movement offers a lot of solutions,” she says.