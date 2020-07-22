Grassley welcomes Trump’s resumption of COVID-19 briefings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump’s resumption of coronavirus briefings is “quite frankly, a breath of a fresh air,” according to Sen. Chuck Grassley.

“The American people just need to be leveled with,” the Iowa Republican said Wednesday about the president’s Tuesday afternoon briefing on the pandemic. “I think he’s kind of doing that when he’s finally admitting that whether you want to wear a mask or not — I don’t want to wear one, but I do — he tells people to wear a mask ... and that this thing could get worse before it gets better.”

The briefings, which Trump said would continue on a daily basis, are “very healthy for any president,” Grassley told reporters.

As for Congress acting on a fourth round of pandemic relief, Grassley said members knew six weeks ago it was likely another round of assistance would be necessary but wanted to see if efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 were successful and whether the economy was rebounding.

“There’s a whole mess of ideas floating out there, including some of Chuck Grassley’s ideas of what Congress should put in the package,” he said.