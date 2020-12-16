Grassley wants to work with Biden on prescription drug pricing

“I know very much that this is high on Biden’s agenda, and I can work with him on that,” Grassley told reporters, adding that he can “work very closely” with Biden to advance the plan.

The prescription drug act is the “best path forward for lower prescription drug costs while preserving innovation,” Grassley said in an earlier statement when President Donald Trump addressed the issue in an executive order.

He expects the bill to be challenged by “Big Pharma” in the courts, “which is why legislative action is best for making lasting changes to lower drug costs.”

Grassley recalled that he and Biden and Kansas Sen. Nancy Kassebaum worked on an amendment in 1984 to freeze the federal budget for one year to rein in spending. Attempts to reduce spending by eliminating agencies or programs drew broad opposition from people who worried their programs and agencies might be next, he said.