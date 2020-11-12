Grassley waiting to congratulate Biden until Electoral College meets

“I don’t know whether recounting votes is any more complicated than figuring out what’s a hanging chad and what isn’t a hanging chad,” Grassley said of the problem encountered in the 2000 Florida ballots.

Trump is “well within his rights” to seek recounts and to ask courts to review election disputes, “so it isn’t a whole lot different from other candidates have done in the past,” Grassley said.

“Not congratulating Biden,” he added, “isn’t much different from not congratulating Miller-Meeks until that race is decided.”

State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, has a 47-vote lead in Iowa’s 2nd District U.S. House race. Democrat Rita Hart of Wheatland has asked for a recount in that open-seat race to succeed U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack.

Grassley also said he had “no news” on whether he will seek an eighth six-year term in 2022.