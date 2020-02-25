Grassley: U.S. ‘on top of’ efforts to combat coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In South Korea, the caseload has grown to 977 people sickened by coronavirus.

The virus is “having a terrible economic impact” on the world economy and trade,” Grassley added.

“Just think of the manufacturing supply chains that are being broken up because people are so dependent upon on China,” Grassley said. A long-term impact may be less reliance on China as a supplier of parts and goods.

“So more at the corporate level than at the government level you’re having people scrambling to see can they replace their supplies,” he said. “I’ll bet you in the future they’re going to make sure that they don’t have so much dependence upon on China. They’ll have another source.”

Forecasts say coronavirus will “shorten” first quarter economic growth in the United States and globally, especially in China, Grassley said.

Members of Congress were told there will be another $1.2 billion appropriation to combat coronavirus and probably another $1 billion transferred at the discretion of the presidential from other health programs to stay on top of the spread of the virus.

“But (there’s) no certainty, you know, that what happened in Italy couldn’t happen here,” Grassley added.

