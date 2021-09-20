Grassley skeptical of GOP support for cocaine penalty reforms

“When 74 percent of Iowa voters support this common-sense, bipartisan criminal justice reform legislation, it’s not just sound policy, it’s smart politics,” according to Head, who said the support was “frankly a number that I wouldn't have predicted.”

But the Equal Act doesn’t have that level of support in the Senate, Grassley said. Attempting to eliminate the disparity would jeopardize the likelihood he and Durbin can get the 60 votes needed to bring the justice reform bills to the floor. Among Republican colleagues, it’s a non-starter, he said.

“Does that mean that there's not some possibility for compromise? I would be open to that, but I'm going to have to get enough Republicans to go along to make sure we don't scuttle the other good provisions we have,” Grassley said.

He’s aware that in 2017 the Iowa Legislature reduced the state sentencing disparity for crack and powder cocaine from 10 to 1 to 2.5 to 1. However, he doesn’t see that as relevant to the congressional discussion.

Winning support for sentencing reform has become more difficult because of increases in crime in a number of cities, Grassley said.