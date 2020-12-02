Grassley sees possibility for bipartisan work with Biden administration

Grassley is concerned Biden will seek to appease progressive Democrats through regulatory authority Congress has ceded to the presidency over the past 80 years.

Iowa Republicans announce House, Senate committee leadership roles Republican leaders who hold majorities in the Iowa House and Senate for the next two years on Tuesday announced the list of legislators they have chosen to lead various committee when the 89th Iowa General Assembly convenes on Jan. 11.

“There’s a lot of leeway that the president has in existing law that he can use to satisfy the progressive wing of the party” in environmental and labor regulation, he said. “And there’s not much we can do about it, because we wouldn’t get laws passed over his veto.”

Grassley holds out hope for another COVID-19 relief package in the final three weeks of the current session of Congress. That will happen if Democrats and Republicans move forward with a bill targeting “a long list of the things that we agree on.”

Grassley back at work in U.S. Senate After completing a COVID-19 quarantine, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley returned to work Monday in Washington.

Republicans, he said, take the view “we ought to help as many people as we can where there’s already agreement and probably something could pass very unanimously.”