Grassley: 'Reynolds did the right thing' ending federal unemployment benefits in Iowa

Democrats and labor groups have criticized Reynolds' decisions as an uncaring political stunt that will make it more difficult for Iowans to stay housed, clothed and fed and to care for their children as the pandemic stretches on.

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, the lone Democrats in Iowa's congressional delegation, said on Tuesday Reynolds' decision removes a vital safety net for Iowans still out of work and looking for jobs.

Some Democrats have pointed to a 2020 study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago that says those who have exhausted their unemployment benefits search less intensely for work, but are also willing to accept work that pays considerably less than their prior job.

Asked Wednesday what Reynolds' decision will mean for those Iowans still struggling to find work, either because they aren’t qualified for the jobs available or they cannot find suitable child care, Grassley argued plenty of jobs are available, "and people ought to take those jobs."

"In other words, the government is an unfair competitor to the small businesses that need to hire people, or maybe even big businesses," Grassley said. "We went to places that had 350 employees, and they would hire some more if they could."