Grassley, pastors in Sioux City debate COVID-19 reemergence, mask wearing

Grassley asked Helton if churchgoers would be "offended" if he as a pastor wore a mask. Helton said he imagined so.

"Well, they shouldn't be," the senator said.

One pastor told Grassley he didn't like how the spring CARES Act federal stimulus package of $2.2 trillion wasn't paid for, but rather added onto the federal debt. Grassley said there are ongoing machinations to hammer out a second stimulus bill, and expressed hope the economy will continue to improve, with the current unemployment rate of 9 percent going below 7 percent by year's end.

Another pastor asked how much of the wall, designed to reduce illegal immigration, has been built at the Mexican border. Grassley said it is less than 300 miles, adding, "If you are asking, will we have a 2,000 mile wall, well no."

None of the participants mentioned President Donald Trump or the Republican National Convention that wrapped Thursday night.

In an interview after the forum, Grassley told the Journal said he expects Trump to rebound from a polling deficit against Biden to win re-election on Nov. 2.

As for why Biden has a high single-digit lead, Grassley said, "There are a lot of people who don't want to say they are for (Trump)."