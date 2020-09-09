Grassley OK with term limit proposal, but balks at appointing senators

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sen. Chuck Grassley, in his seventh term as a member of the U.S. Senate, supports term limits for members of Congress.
Since Grassley was elected to the Senate in 1980, he has voted for term limit proposals. However, those plans either didn’t make it out of committee or were tabled when they reached the floor. In the House, term limits were supported by a majority of representatives, “but came way short” of the two-thirds majority needed to begin the process of amending the U.S. Constitution, Grassley said Wednesday.
“I still support it,” the New Hartford Republican told reporters when asked about a proposal from Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse to reform the Senate. Sasse, a Republican running for a second term, has called for reforms including removing television cameras from committee hearings. The former college president also suggested housing senators in dormitories while they are in Washington.
His plan would abolish the 17th Amendment calling for the popular election of senators. Before its ratification in 1913, senators were appointed by state lawmakers.
However, Grassley wants no part of that.
“I would not want to go back away from the popular election of senators,” said Grassley, who served in the Iowa House before being elected to Congress in 1974.
While he agrees with Sasse that the Senate is “not working very effectively,” Grassley said direct election of senators is “working perfectly.”
“When we talk about senators being representative of the people, it’s better to be a representative of the people than, in my case, being a representative of the majority of 150 state legislators,” Grassley said.
The Iowa House has 100 representatives and the Senate has 50 members.
Thank You
Thank you to everyone who remembered me on my 90th birthday. The phone calls, cards and well wishes made my birthday week very special.
Thank you again.
John Clarke
Schultz, 50 years
Stan Schultz and Mary Schmieder met on New Year's Eve. Stan was home from college and joined his friends at Koffarnus Bar. Mary had finished working her mom's shift at Vogel's and walked across the street to celebrate with her parents at Koffarnus. Stan saw Mary and asked her to dance. The next day he took her to dinner at his family's farm. Three months later Stan proposed after Mary's high school graduation ceremony. They married September 5, 1970, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion, WI.
They moved to Onalaska, WI where Stan took a position at Sandy's and began his life-long entrepreneurial career in the restaurant business. Between 1970 and 1980 they moved ten times before making Mason City their permanent home when Stan became owner/operator of the local Hardee's.
Children of the couple are Stan II and Tiffany. Stan II was born in 1977 in Mason City, IA. He married Sheyanne Oudekerk, and Stan and Mary became grandparents to Ethan, followed seven years later by Elaina. Ethan married Aspen Curtis, and in October, Stan and Mary will welcome their first great grandchild.
Tiffany was born in Grand Forks, ND, a year after Stan II. Tiffany married Fabian Leiva. Two years ago Stan and Mary welcomed granddaughter Sofia. Sofia happily tells everyone she will be a big sister this fall.
Through the years the couple has been active in the community, enjoyed their careers, sports, golf, cards, adventure, and travel. They have been blessed with the love of family, relatives, and friends. Each person has enriched their lives; and for that they are thankful. They often reflect on how a chance meeting on New Year's Eve led to marriage and a love that has lasted fifty years.
The couple will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with their family.
Ruth Scott, 95
Please join us for a 95th birthday celebration in honor of our mother, Ruth Scott.
Drive by her home at 380 S Yorktown Pike #16, Mason City, IA on Saturday, September 12, between 1:30 and 3:30 pm.
Show your love and support and enjoy a curbside treat. Please feel free to drop off or send a birthday card for Ruth.
Any questions, Call Linda at 641-420-2901.
Doane, 50 years
Thornton – Eldon and Lavonne (Wessels) Doane were married September 12, 1970, at the Immanuel Reformed Church in Klemme, Iowa. They have one daughter, Laura (Steve) Schlichting; grandchildren, Cody Schlichting & Jessica (Coda) Subject; great grandchildren, Jerzy & Dean Subject.
They will have a family get together to celebrate the day.
Cards may be sent to 1972 Finch Ave., Thornton, IA 50478
Marcus ‘Stub’ Bartusek, 95
Marcus ‘Stub’ Bartusek of Manly, Iowa will celebrate his 95th birthday on Wednesday, September 16th. Due to the pandemic, there will be a ‘walk by’ in front of the Manly Specialty Care facility on Saturday, September 19th at 2:30 p.m. to wish him a happy birthday. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks worn.
Cards may also be sent to PO Box 460, Manly, IA 50456
Haugen, 70 years
Dean and Carol (Allen) Haugen, of Fertile, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary September 13.
They were married at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, in 1950.
Cards & wishes may be sent to them at 401 N 1st St., Hanlontown, IA 50444.
Newbrough, 50 years
Dan and Mary (Stelpflug) are celebrating their 50th anniversary! They were married on September 5, 1970, at Holy Family Church in Mason City. They are the proud parents of Jason and Haley and have 4 wonderful grandchildren (Tristan, Jack, Judy, Sonja). No gifts or cards necessary.....just celebrate with them in spirit.
Hank and Ann Bokelman celebrated 50th Anniversary
After marriage, Ann and Hank farmed near Ventura. In 1983, they then moved West, living in Washington state and near Las Vegas. In 2006, they moved back to North Iowa. Due to covid-19, no party is scheduled at this time. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at: 3652 Gull Ave, Hanlontown, IA 50444.
Children are Seth (Holly) Bokelman of Council Bluffs and Jessica (Scott) Rosendaul of Mansfield, Ohio.
Grandchildren, Ella, Ethan, and Dylan Rosendaul.
Hanson, 50 years
Joel and Brenda (Bram) Hanson of Garner will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on September 12th, 2020. The couple was married in 1970 at the United Methodist Church in Ventura.
They will celebrate with a family dinner.
The couple’s children and spouses are Stephanie (Michael) Roesch, Kevin (Mary) Hanson and Jeff Hanson.
They have five grandchildren Juel, Jade, Jenna, Abbey and Lily Hanson.
Cards and wishes may be sent to 1190 Front St., Garner, IA 50438.
Ron Engebretson, 80
Ron Engebretson will be celebrating his 80th birthday on September 11th.
Cards can be sent to Ron at PO Box 444, Sheffield, IA 50475.
Love you pops!
Happy 75th Birthday
Sadly Missed
Carolyn A. King
September 5, 1945 – December 2, 2019
Raleigh Sr., Steven & Raleigh Jr. King
Lamoreux, 50 years
Wayne and Sheila Lamoreux are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married August 30, 1970, at the First Baptist Church, Mason City.
They would enjoy being remembered by a card or call.
It is also Wayne’s birthday!
70th Anniversary
Roger and Shirley (Hansen) Wyborny were married September 3, 1950, in Rock Falls. Their children are Vicki (Brian) Pederson and Mark (Lucia) Wyborny. They have 7 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.
In celebration of their anniversary, a curbside/drive by card shower will be held on Sunday, August 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at their home in Rock Falls. Cards may be sent to: 9 West River Street, Rock Falls, IA 50467. Drive in and/or honk as you go by to congratulate them on their big day!
Thank You
Thank you to my friends and family for the birthday cards and wishes helping me celebrate my 90th birthday.
Mavis Johnson
Terry Alcorn, 80
Terry Alcorn of Clear Lake celebrated his 80th birthday on Friday, August 28. Joining him will be his family: Kit and Wendy Alcorn, Clear Lake, and Josh and Missy Alcorn, LeMars. Terry’s grandchildren are: Carter and Tyson of LeMars and Jared Bottjen, Des Moines, and Kylie Bottjen, North Liberty. A family gathering will be held to mark his birthday.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to: Terry Alcorn, 1209 N. Eighth St., Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND LOVE from your family!
Thank You
Many thanks to everyone who sent greetings and good wishes to help me celebrate my 80th Birthday.
It meant so much to me to hear from each of you during this time of social distancing.
Ronald Jenkins
Ed Barkela, 85
Ed Barkela will be celebrating his 85th birthday on September 7, 2020.
Please send him birthday wishes to: 3300 Ninth St, SW, Apt 110, Mason City, IA 50401.
Thank You
Thank you for the thoughts and prayers at this time of sorrow.
From the Family of Paulette Dillavou
Uhlenhopp, 60 years
The family of Ken and Carryl Uhlenhopp is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th wedding anniversary. They were married September 2, 1960, at the Salem EUB Church in Dumont, IA.
Their family includes children Kirk Uhlenhopp and Kent & Kelly Johnson; 4 grandchildren, Kyle & Karter Uhlenhopp and Alex & Lauren Johnson. Cards of congratulations can be sent to 32 Windsor Blvd, Hampton, IA 50441.
Zook, Schrumpf engaged
Angela Zook, of Mason City, IA, is the daughter of Danette and Al Zook, of Mason City. She graduated from Wartburg College in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Northern Kentucky University in 2018 with a master’s in Industrial-Organizational Psychology. She is employed by The Cincinnati Insurance Companies in Fairfield, OH, as a Talent Management Analyst.
David Schrumpf, of Westlake, OH, is the son of Scott and Terry Schrumpf of Westlake. He graduated from Miami University in 2011 with a computer science major. He is employed by Liberty Mutual Insurance in Fairfield, OH, as a Senior Infrastructure Engineer.
Faye Greiman, 80
Faye Greiman will be turning 80 years young on September 4, and celebrating this milestone birthday with her family!
Please send birthday wishes to her at: 335 West Lyons Street, Garner, IA 50438.
Happy Birthday to our wonderful wife, mom, and grandma! We love you!
Prayer to the Blessed Virgin
(Never Known to Fail)
Oh, Most Beautiful Flower of Mt. Carmel, Fruitful Vine, Splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity.
Oh Star of the Son, help me and show me herein you are my Mother.
Oh, Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity (make your request).
There are none that can withstand your power.
Oh Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (3x).
Holy Mary, I place this cause in your hands (3x).
Say this prayer for three consecutive days.
You must publish it and it will be granted to you.
-MMS
Happy Birthday
Happy 30th Golden Birthday,
Douglas Krueger Jr.
Love, Dad & Mom
Thank You
To our family, friends and nurses at Mercy on 5W and ICU, Thank You.
Thank you for all the love, support and concern you have shown over the loss of my husband/father, Carroll Terhark.
Your encouragement and caring messages are very uplifting to us. Thank you for reaching out. You are forever treasured in our hearts.
We love you, Maggie and Amanda Terhark
Dettmer reaches Eagle Scout
Congratulations to Adam Dettmer, son of Tim and Carol Dettmer, on becoming an Eagle Scout on August 13, 2020. Adam completed a project building bunk beds for Riverside Lutheran Bible Camp. He recently graduated from Mason City High School and will attend Wartburg College in the fall.
Thank You
Thank you, God, for giving me another year of life. I am thankful for all the people who remembered me by sending cards, letters, gifts, and good wishes for my 90th birthday. It was truly a wonderful day - perfect in every way. In fact it was a wonderful week! I am incredibly blessed to have such amazing family and friends. Again, thank you, thank you! Jane Nolte Taylor
Look who’s turning 80!
Please help John Fjone celebrate his 80th birthday, which is today, Sunday, Aug. 23, by sending cards to him at 7325 Grouse Ave, Thornton, IA 50479.
Richard Fairbanks, 99
Richard was born August 28, 1921, in Monticello, Iowa, and lived most of his life in Mason City.
If you would like to wish him a Happy Birthday, he would love to hear from you.
Cards may be sent to him at: 2050 Hunters Ridge Dr, Mason City, IA 50401
McKinleys Celebrate 60th
Keith and Adriane McKinley of Osage recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with endless memories throughout their marriage embellished with beautiful bouquets. Family and friends participated electronically through Zoom and other devices. They enjoyed a surprise luncheon gift at home and an equally surprising and amazing dinner prepared by friends. Scott, Todd and Paula arranged it all. They plan a September visit to commemorate Adriane's 80th birthday.
In Memoriam
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place,
No one else will ever fill.
William Whipple
8/27/94 – 8/26/15
Happy Birthday!
Love, Mom and your many Family and Friends.
Reimers 50th Wedding Anniversary
Barbara Eddy of Swaledale and Kenneth Reimers of Rockwell were married on August 22, 1970, at the First Christian Church in Mason City, Iowa. They are the proud parents of Jami (Travis) Hagen of Britt and Jeff (Becky) Reimers of Rockwell. They are the loving and supportive grandparents of 6 amazing grandkids, Ryann Hagen, Iowa City, Tate Hagen, Pella, and Dru Hagen of Britt; Lane, Josie and Reva Reimers all of Rockwell.
Through the past 50 years, Mom and Dad have taught us the value of love, hard work, humor and most of all, the importance of family. They have requested no formal celebration or gifts, but we would like to shower them with cards in honor of their 50th Anniversary. Please mail your congratulations/well wishes to:
Ken and Barb Reimers
9480 Quail Ave
Rockwell, Iowa 50469
Nelson, 60 years
Larry and Donna (Vaage) Nelson of Fertile, Iowa will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 24514 Grouse Ave., Hanlontown, IA 50444.
The couple have 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
Lorraine Schnetter, 90
Lorraine Schnetter of Mason City will observe her 90th birthday on September 4th. Please help us celebrate her special day by sending greetings to her: Lorraine Schnetter c/o IOOF, 1037 19th Street SW, Mason City, IA 50401.
Happy Birthday Mom!
Duvall, 40 years
Stephen Duvall and Linda (Diegel) Duvall, of Mason City, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. They were married August 23, 1980.
The couple’s children and their spouses are: Megan & Bret Hartman, Johnston; Laura & James Brown, Urbandale; Julia Duvall & Stefan Hansen, Des Moines; and Elise & Rexford Davidson, Johnston. They have 7 grandchildren.
Duane Vaudt, 85!
Duane (Dewey) Vaudt of Clear Lake, IA will celebrate his 85th birthday on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020. Birthday cards and greetings can be sent to:
Duane Vaudt
109 North 15th Street
Clear Lake, IA 50428
McCourt, 30 Years
David McCourt and Gayle (Hughes) McCourt will celebrate their 30th year anniversary on Tuesday, Aug. 25. They were married in 1990.
We would like to celebrate with cards and best wishes from our friends and family.
Send card to: 1141 First St. SW, Mason City, IA 50401.
Spragg 60th Wedding Anniversary
Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Spragg formerly of Waterloo and Clear Lake and currently residing in Mason City were married August 21, 1960, in Waterloo.
A family gathering is planned to celebrate the event.
George Hargis, 100
George Hargis, formerly of Manly, will celebrate his 100th birthday on August 26th. Due to the pandemic, there will be no large gathering to celebrate this year. His family will gather for cake and ice cream at his daughter’s home in Eagan to mark the day.
George lives at Timber Hills, a senior living community in Inver Grove Heights, MN. For those wishing to send a birthday greeting, his address is 6305 Burnham Circle, Inver Grove Hts, MN 55076.
Despite his age, George enjoys stable health and continues to walk daily around his community.
Shirley Berry, 90
Shirley Berry was born on August 21, 1930, in Emmetsburg, Iowa. She married Robert “Gunner” Berry on September 25, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Laurens, Iowa.
They raised four children: Matt, Sandra, Kevin and Anne. Shirley has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Shirley has been blessed with many wonderful friends during the sixty-plus years that she has resided in Mason City. Birthday greetings may be sent to Shirley at 320 1st Street N. E., Unit 103, Mason City, Iowa 50401.
Opheim, 65 years
Barb and Wayne Opheim will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 21, 2020. During this time of COVID, the pair were unable to see each other for six months during a journey of hospitalization and rehabilitation for Wayne and advancing dementia for Barb. Their children are pleased to report they are now in the same facility and able to visit for the anniversary. Cards are welcomed to: Wayne Opheim, Meadow Woods Assisted Living, 1301 E. 100th St., Room 327, Bloomington, MN, 55425.
John T. Clarke, 90
John was born August 19, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois. In 1970, John retired from the US Navy and made his home in Iowa. A family gathering will be held to celebrate his birthday.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to:
John Clarke
24 Ponderosa Court
Nora Springs, IA 50458
Happy Birthday John!
Love – from your family
Thank You
Thank you, God, for giving me another year of life. I am thankful for all the people who remembered me by sending cards, letters, gifts, and good wishes for my 90th birthday. It was truly a wonderful day - perfect in every way. In fact it was a wonderful week! I am incredibly blessed to have such amazing family and friends. Again, thank you, thank you! Jane Nolte Taylor
Thank You
Thank you to all our friends and family for the special greetings & gifts that we received on our 70th wedding anniversary.
Thanks to Father Andrew and Father Joseph for the Blessing at the farm.
God Bless our 8 children also. We are in shock!
Shirley & Frank Wellik
Joan Alexander, 90
On Friday, August 28, Joan Alexander of Hampton celebrates 90 years of life and love - years that have been sweetened by family, friends, pets, gardening, and especially the 62 years of marriage to her beloved Jim. All that, plus an enduring love of ice cream.
Thank You
Thank you to all my family and friends for the beautiful birthday cards, phone calls, and goodies that I received on my birthday.
It truly means a lot to me!
Clarence Hrubes
Thank You
So appreciate all 86 birthday cards I received for my 90th birthday.
To all my friends, neighbors and family thank you, thank you.
Joan Watson
Look who’s turning 80!
Look who’s turning 80!
Gratulerer med dagen Rakel!
Rakel Smith,
of Clear Lake, will celebrate her 80th birthday with her daughters: Elsie(Tim) Patrick, Shirley Kaduce, and Mary(Dave) Smit and their families.
Rakel was born on August 21, 1940 in Nannestad, Norway.
If you would like to wish Rakel a happy birthday she would love to hear from you! Cards may be sent to:
Rakel Smith
% M. Smit
P. O. Box 204
Sheffield, IA 50475
In Memorium
Kathy Kriegel
September 6, 1951 – August 13, 2016
They world changes from year to year,
Our lives from day to day.
But the love and memory of you
Shall never pass away.
In loving memory,
Gary Kriegel and Betty Aldinger
Oltjenbrun, 50 years
Larry and Jean (Bratrud) Oltjenbrun, formerly from Mason City, Iowa, were married August 21, 1970 at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Kensett, Iowa. The couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They have a daughter, Rhonda Oltjenbrun Felbab, St. Louis, MO and a son, Bryan (Stacy) Oltjenbrun, Branson West, MO. The couple also helped raise Jean’s youngest sister’s (Judy Bratrud) son, Andy (Mary) Bratrud, Branson West, MO. They also have five grandchildren, Dylan, Kaden, Kyle, Jacob, and Aleaha.
Cards and wishes may be sent to them at: 17993 Business 13, Branson West, MO 65737. Please write a note from where you knew us, thanks!
With Sincere Thanks
We would like to express our sincere appreciation and thanks to the many friends and family for their kindness shown in the passing of our beloved, Carolyn (Cummings) Skiye.
Thank you for the many beautiful flowers & plants, food, cards, memorials, prayers and words of sympathy. We will truly be forever grateful.
We want to say a special thank you to Tony & Laurie Andrews with Andrews Funeral Home and Floral, of Belmond, IA. Laurie – the floral arrangements you created were absolutely breathtaking and captured what Carolyn loved. Tony – We can’t say thank you enough for all of your compassion, caring and always being there to guide us. You truly created a beautiful service and kept us going through this difficult time. Thank you for reminding us daily, put one foot in front of the other.
Sincerely,
The Family of Carolyn (Cummings) Skiye
Happy Birthday Grandpa Lee and Grandma Mick!
We want to wish our Great Grandpa Lee a happy 85th birthday which was on August 1st and our Great Grandma Mick a happy 83rd birthday on August 30th!
We love you both and hope your birthday is as special as you are!
VanGorkom 50th Anniversary
The family of Dennis and Maureen VanGorkom is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, August 8th, 2020.
They were married in 1970 in LeGrand, Iowa. Their family includes sons Mike and Mark and granddaughter Brinlee.
Cards of congratulations will reach them at 6 Sandstone Court, Mason City, Iowa 50401.
“The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart.”
Proctor, 50 years
Marty and Shirley Proctor of Thornton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary August 14th. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at P.O. Box 147, Thornton, IA 50479.
The couple has two children and three grandchildren: Matt (Janet) of Swaledale and their daughter Jordan (Jacob) Mitchell of Thornton & son Spencer of Clear Lake and Amy (Chad) Slagle of Bancroft and their son Tate.
Ron Pals, 90
Ron Pals, of Mason City, will be honored at a family dinner on August 15th to celebrate his 90th birthday. He was born on August 13, 1930. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 1624 9th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401. We request no gifts please.
Ron worked for the telephone company for 40+ years starting in Iowa Falls, IA, then transferring to Mason City. He has two daughters, Rhonda and Leslie, and 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He loves the Hawkeyes!
Ronald Jenkins, 80
Ronald Jenkins will observe his 80th birthday on August 16, 2020. Please help us celebrate his special day by sending greeting to 1694 9th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401.
Your loving family,
Linda, Brian and Jodi, Angela and Rick, Lauren and Grant
Keith Ham is turning 90!
Help him celebrate with drive-by birthday wishes!
Trinity Lutheran Church
402 State Street, Osage
Sunday, August 16 - 1 to 3 p.m.
*Please drive by the south door.
Cards can be sent to:
1433 S. 7th Street
Osage, IA 50461
THANK YOU
Thanks to Jed Rood for his loyal membership at Highland Park Golf Course for over 40 years.
Best wishes on the move to Ames, Mason City golfers will miss you!
Keep your head down –
Highland Park Golf Community
Happy 95th Birthday
Velma J. Roberts of Northwood, formerly of Manly, will observe her 95th birthday on August 10th.
Please help us celebrate her special day by sending greetings to 700 10th St N, Apt 109, Northwood, IA 50459.
Happy Birthday with Love from your Family,
Gary and Arlene and
Ron and Bev
Engstler, 65 years
Duane & MaryLou Engstler of Britt, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.
Duane and MaryLou were married August 20, 1955 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mason City. They will be celebrating their anniversary with their children, Jean (William) Jennings, James (Charlotte), Joan (Todd) Bader, and John (Dianne); and grandchildren Daniel, Ann (Evan), Patrick, Cassie (Spencer), Heather, Hannah (Eric), and Bryce.
Cards can be mailed to them at 711 3rd Ave SW, Britt, IA 50423.
Geraets, 60 years & Happy 80th Birthday
Don & Rosetta Geraets, of Mason City, will be observing their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, August 16th AND Rosetta will observe her 80th birthday on August 13th. They have 6 children, 7 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren. Anniversary//Birthday cards and wishes may be sent to them at 514 7th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Ken Mortensen, 80
Long time Clear Lake resident and contractor Ken Mortensen will be celebrating his 80th birthday on August 15th. Family is celebrating by hosting a card shower. His address is W398N6064 Autumn Woods Dr., Oconomowoc ,WI 53066. He would enjoy receiving greetings from friends. He may now live in Packer Land but his heart remains in Iowa.
