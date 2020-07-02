Grassley not giving up on police, prescription drug reforms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although he’s disappointed by what he sees as a lack of cooperation from Senate Democrats on bipartisan prescription drug and police reforms, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said he hasn’t given up on either legislative effort.

He doesn’t think Senate Democrats will continue to block police reform efforts unless they want to make it a campaign issue to use against Republicans this fall.

“I don’t think they can get away with that,” Grassley said about the issue that has broad public support in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in police custody.

Republicans backed a proposal to encourage state and local police departments to change their tactics by penalizing departments that do not require the use of body cameras and limit the use of chokeholds.

However, Senate Democrats blocked debate on the bill that its chief sponsor said was 75 percent the same as the package of reforms House Democrats approved.

“So I’m assuming we could still have police reform,” Grassley said.