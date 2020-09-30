Grassley meets with Barrett, says there’s a ‘good chance’ he will vote to confirm

The endorsement from the former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee isn’t surprising, but the timing is unusual.

“I usually don’t say that until everything’s over,” Grassley said during a photo op with Barrett before they met privately, “but Judge Barrett has a quite a record to go on. It’s not like she’s starting out brand-new with me because I had the privilege of chairing her hearing for the Circuit Court of Appeals” in 2017.

Barrett will meet with Sen. Joni Ernst on Wednesday, who also serves on the Judiciary Committee. Its chairman. Sen. Lindsey Graham, has scheduled her confirmation hearings to begin Oct. 12.

Speaking to Cedar Rapids economic development groups Tuesday, Ernst allowed that things in Washington are “a little contentious right now,” but hoped that Barrett’s confirmation would not be as combative as the hearings on the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh in 2017.