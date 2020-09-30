Grassley meets with Barrett, says there’s a ‘good chance’ he will vote to confirm

The endorsement from the former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee isn’t surprising, but the timing is unusual.
“I usually don’t say that until everything’s over,” Grassley said during a photo op with Barrett before they met privately, “but Judge Barrett has a quite a record to go on. It’s not like she’s starting out brand-new with me because I had the privilege of chairing her hearing for the Circuit Court of Appeals” in 2017.
Barrett will meet with Sen. Joni Ernst on Wednesday, who also serves on the Judiciary Committee. Its chairman. Sen. Lindsey Graham, has scheduled her confirmation hearings to begin Oct. 12.
Speaking to Cedar Rapids economic development groups Tuesday, Ernst allowed that things in Washington are “a little contentious right now,” but hoped that Barrett’s confirmation would not be as combative as the hearings on the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh in 2017.
It’s her hope senators will be “respectful of the nominee ... calm and rational through the questioning process,” she said. “We just need to make sure that we’re being respectful through the process.”
Grassley called Barrett an “”excellent candidate” who is “highly respected” for her work as a lawyer, professor, mentor and federal judge.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt about our stellar qualifications,” he added.
He’s looking for a justice who “stands for is the rule of law ... following congressional intent rather than personal views” of what Congress intended.
“I’m not looking for someone that’s going to legislate from the bench. It is very simple to me: Are we upholding the Constitution?”
Supreme Court nominees traditionally meet with senators ahead of those hearings. Some Democrats have said they won’t meet with Barrett because they consider the confirmation process ahead of the Nov. 3 election to be illegitimate.
