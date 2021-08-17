Grassley: Iowa working to relocate Afghan refugees

The bill expedited efforts to improve and increase the number of visas extended to Afghans who assisted the U.S. during the War on Terror, which became more urgent upon the Biden Administration’s announced withdraw of all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

The bill increased the number of visas by an additional 8,000 and broadened eligibility to Afghans who provided military logistics support, alongside translators and others supporting sensitive and trusted U.S. military operations. The legislation also provided special immigrant status for certain surviving spouses and children of murdered applicants.

"And it's very important that we get those people out of there. But, we've increased it by 8,000," Grassley said. "Now, will that be enough? Right now, we think that it is enough. But, getting it done is within the executive branch of government. If there's more money that needs to be done, we can appropriate more money. But, I don't think those are issues. I think the issue is just the mechanics of getting the job done."

Fellow Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst co-sponsored the Senate bill.