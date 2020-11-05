Grassley: Iowa voters give GOP mandate to keep current path

DES MOINES — Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley said he believes Republicans have earned a mandate from Iowa voters, who in Tuesday’s elections expanded the party’s majority in the House.
And that mandate, Grassley said, is to stay on the path Republicans have forged over the past four years.
Iowa Republicans went into the elections with a 53-47 advantage in the Iowa House as part of their full control of the state lawmaking process — they have a much wider majority in the Iowa Senate and hold the governor’s office.
Democrats believed they had a chance to flip enough seats in the elections and win a majority, but the opposite happened: Republicans protected their seats, flipped Democratic seats and emerged with an even bigger, 59-41 majority in the House.
Cerro Gordo County Recorder results
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Larry Wentz (R)
|9,645
|43.37
|AnnMarie Legler (D)
|12,550
|56.43
|Write-in
|43
|0.0019
North Iowa Senate District 26 election results
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|1,661 of 1,661 precincts reporting - 100%
|Waylon Brown (R)
|7,341
|65.36
|Deb Scharper (D)
|3,769
|34.59
|Write-in
|7
|0.05
Hancock County Supervisor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|1,661 of 1,661 precincts reporting - 100%
|Jerry J. Tlach (R)
|3,431
|59.37
|Donny Schleusner
|2,334
|40.39
|Write-in
|22
|0.24
Winnebago County Sheriff
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|10/10 precincts reporting
|5,482
|Michael E. Droessler (R)
|2,600
|45%
|Steve V. Hepperly (D)
|3,239
|55%
Winnebago County Supervisor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|10/10 precincts reporting
|2,029
|Susan L. Smith (R)
|1,065
|52%
|Steven E. Peterson (D)
|615
|30%
|Dan Kirschbaum
|286
|14%
|Gary J. Nelson
|60
|3%
U.S. Senate results, Cerro Gordo County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|11,334
|48%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|11,533
|49%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|430
|2%
|Suzanne Herzogg
|211
|1%
|Write-in
|16
|0.1%
U.S. Senate results, Floyd County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|4,179
|52%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|3,494
|44%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|187
|2%
|Suzanne Herzog
|98
|1%
|Write-in
|8
|0.1%
U.S. Senate results, Franklin County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|4,179
|52%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|3,494
|44%
|Rick Stewart
|187
|2%
|Suzanne Herzog
|98
|1%
|Write-in
|8
|0.1%
U.S. Senate results, Hancock County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|4,001
|66%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|1,879
|31%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|130
|2%
|Suzanne Herzog
|60
|1%
|Write-in
|5
|.1%
U.S. Senate results, Mitchell County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|3,336
|58%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|2,278
|39%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|122
|2%
|Suzanne Herzog
|49
|1%
|Write-in
|0
|0%
U.S. Senate results, Winnebago County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|3,322
|56%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|2,348
|40%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|153
|3%
|Suzanne Herzog
|71
|1%
|Write-in
|4
|.1%
U.S. Senate results, Worth County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|2,420
|55%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|1,799
|41%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|98
|2%
|Suzanne Herzog
|46
|1%
|Write-in
|5
|0.1%
U.S. House District 4 results, Cerro Gordo County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Randy Feenstra (R)
|3,536
|61%
|J.D. Scholten (D)
|2,201
|38%
|Write-in
|15
|.3%
U.S. House District 4 results, Floyd County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Randy Feenstra (R)
|4,476
|58%
|J.D. Scholten (D)
|3,240
|42%
|Write-in
|13
|0.2%
U.S. House District 4 results, Hancock County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Randy Feenstra (R)
|4,132
|70%
|J.D. Scholten (D)
|1,771
|30%
|Write-in
|10
|0.1%
U.S. House District 4 results, Winnebago County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Randy Feenstra (R)
|3,536
|61%
|J.D. Scholten (D)
|2,201
|38%
|Write-in
|15
|0.3%
Missed out on elections action last night? Check out the state and local stories you might've missed:
“I think it would be a clear mandate that the path that Iowa is on is the path that Iowans want us to continue down,” Grassley said Wednesday, the day after his party’s majority grew from 53 to 59 seats in the 100-seat Iowa House. “I think that’s where (a mandate) exists, is to continue down the path of a responsible budget, funding our priorities, at the same time making sure we have ending balance in cash reserves, reducing the cash burden on Iowans. Those kinds of things that we’ve done are kind of our core issues that we’ve had as Republicans.”
In addition to those policies, during the past four years with the trifecta, Iowa statehouse Republicans have enacted a myriad of conservative changes to state law that would not have happened had Democrats been pulling any of the levers. Republicans dramatically reduced the benefits for which public employee unions could bargain, limited damages workers can seek in lawsuits, loosened restrictions on gun ownership, eliminated public funding for women’s health care providers that offer abortion services, and approved other abortion restrictions, some of which were struck down by the courts.
Grassley credited Republican candidates for working hard on their campaigns, going door-to-door to talk to voters in their communities, and focusing on local issues. And he celebrated Republicans’ victories despite the millions of dollars that outside groups spent in an effort to help Iowa Democrats flip control of the chamber.
Presidential election 2012.jpg
Presidential election 2008.jpg
Presidential election 2004b.jpg
Presidential election 2004.jpg
Presidential election 2000.jpg
Presidential 1996.jpg
Presidential election 1988.jpg
Presidential election 1984.jpg
Presidential election 1976.jpg
Presidential election 1964.jpg
Presidential eleciton 1960.jpg
Presidential election 1956.jpg
Presidential election 1948.jpg
Presidential election 1944.jpg
Presidential election 1940.jpg
Presidential election 1936.jpg
Presidential election 1932.jpg
As examples, Grassley highlighted three suburban Polk County races Republicans won: Charlie Andrews defeated a Democratic incumbent in Johnston and Grimes, Garrett Goble defeated an incumbent in one Ankeny district, and John Landon fended off a challenge in the other Ankeny district, which was considered one of Democrats’ top flip opportunities.
“Obviously we had good candidates. Obviously we put the resources behind those candidates,” Grassley said. “But the biggest thing that I think was the difference was the amount of work that those three put in to get themselves where they needed to be, to be in a position to win.”
A spokesman for Democratic Iowa House Minority Leader Todd Prichard did not return a message seeking comment.
Iowa Republicans’ success in Tuesday’s elections was celebrated also by the national organization that helps Republican statehouse candidates.
Austin Chambers, president of the Republican State Leadership Committee, said in a national conference call with reporters that Iowa House Republicans’ victories were emblematic of Republican victories in other competitive statehouse races across the country.
ICYMI: North Iowa Election Day stories from the Globe Gazette
Missed out on elections action last night? Check out the state and local stories you might've missed:
Republican Donald Trump won Iowa for a second time, beating Democrat Joe Biden here, according to state results as of late Tuesday evening.
SIOUX CITY – Randy Feenstra won the Iowa 4th Congressional District seat as Tuesday marked the end of a month of voting, as he defeated J.D. S…
On Election Day, our reporters are bringing you the latest coverage from around North Iowa.
With 26 of 26 precincts reporting, as of 11:45 p.m., AnnMarie Legler has defeated Larry Wentz III in the Cerro Gordo County Recorder's race by…
It appears Republicans will retain unfettered control of the writing of Iowa’s state laws for at least two more years.
In Cerro Gordo and Mitchell counties, Republican Sen. Waylon Brown won the Iowa Senate District 26 race over Democrat Deb Scharper just under a 2-to-1 margin.
The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors will see four new members in January, as the represented districts expanded from three to five and th…
With 10 of 10 precincts reporting, Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach has defeated challenger Donny Schleusner to serve another four-year term.
Steve Hepperly has unofficially won the Winnebago County Sheriff race by a slim margin. Susan Smith has unofficially won the Winnebago County Supervisor race as well.
CEDAR RAPIDS – It was a challenging campaign, Ashley Hinson said about her Iowa 1st District U.S. House race that ended in victory, but not ju…
“The reason we were successful is because we had really good candidates across the country who were running on local issues, who were talking about the needs of their communities, the needs of their neighbors, and that’s ultimately why we were successful in many of these suburban districts across the country,” Chambers said.
Grassley did not predict what policy topics Republicans may address when they return to the Iowa Capitol in January for the 2021 session, which for the fifth consecutive year will operate under full Republican control. Grassley said those discussions will begin next week when Republicans meet for the first time after the election.
Election Day throughout North Iowa:
Election Day 1
Election Day 2
Election Day 3
Election Day 4
Voter voices: North Iowa Election Day 2020
Election Day 5
Election Day 6
Election Day 7
2020 curbside voting
garner polling place.jpg
Voter voices 2: North Iowa Election Day 2020
kanawha voting.jpg
Election Day 2020 voter check-in
Voter voices: North Iowa election 2020 first-time voter interview
Melynda and Brandon McKelvey voted in person at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. It's Brandon's (who is 19) first time voting. @globegazette #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/M6lCn6LJXl— Lisa Grouette (@LisaGrouette) November 3, 2020
polling places.jpg
Voter voices 3: North Iowa Election Day 2020
north iowa election day 2020
polling place plastic curtain
polling place pens
Election 2020 poll watcher interview
Dem poll observer Mel, of Ventura, is an out-of-work substitute teacher who lost her adult son in March (not COVID). She has been involved with campaigning + will canvass ballots later today. She said it keeps her busy and gives her a sense of pride. #Election2020 @globegazette pic.twitter.com/jQo2lYhJnS— Lisa Grouette (@LisaGrouette) November 3, 2020
cg dem.jpg
Voting at Osage Public Library.jpg
cg gop.jpg
garner polling place 2.jpg
courthouse election day.jpg
Trump flag near Cerro Gordo courthouse
Voter voices: North Iowa Election Day 2020
Out talking to some voters. Here’s Mike and Kira Graf talking about why they think it’s important to vote. #ElectionDay #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/qFiT2BrsUn— Gunnar Davis (@Gunnar57Davis) November 4, 2020
ashley voting selfie
election 2020 polling place
Hancock County polling place
kanawha polling place.jpg
kanawha polling place 2.jpg
Jamie Sledd OSAGE.jpg
Max Drebenstedt, Joe Halverson Morgan Dostal.JPG
Blake Christopher, Debbie Bartleson.JPG
Andrew Montgomery, Erica and Audwin Lawson Vote (2).JPG
Cerro Gordo voted sticker
highland polling place.jpg
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.