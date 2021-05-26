Grassley, Iowa GOP delegation call on Biden to support biofuels in infrastructure deal

Iowa's ethanol and biodiesel industries employ about 40,000 jobs in Iowa, according to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. Iowans Grassley argues "would be out of work," in addition to lowering the price of corn, "which would be very detrimental to the economy."

Iowa's GOP congressional members urged Biden to recognize the ability for biofuels to be a permanent clean energy solution, with developments in farming practices and in carbon capture technology.

"Biofuels provide an immediate solution to help decarbonize our transportation sector while supporting rural America and providing a low carbon, cost effective choice to consumers,” the members wrote. "Biofuels should not be treated as a transition fuel, but prioritized as a fuel of the future."

The letter urges the administration to "support flex-fuel vehicles and cost-effective infrastructure improvements that will pave the way to higher biofuel blends."

Grassley, however, added he had no reason to believe that Biden will not support biofeuls, and that their lack of inclusion in a infrastructure deal would not necessarily impact his vote.