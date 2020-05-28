Grassley dismisses criticism of how he’s handled Trump firings of inspectors general

“I don’t seem to be doing a good enough job for Democrats when we have a Republican president, but when I do exactly the same thing when we have a Democrat president, I don’t get the help out of them that they expect when we have a Republican president,” he said.

“I think I’ve been pretty consistent in this through all of my efforts to be impartial of whether or not I find a Democrat or Republican president not faithfully executing the laws.”

Grassley said he is accustomed to the criticism, including its partisan nature. If anything, he said, he’s become more aggressive in his advocacy and defense of inspectors general as a committee chairman — previously of the Justice and now Finance committee — with more staff to conduct oversight.

Inspectors general are independent, nonpartisan watchdogs appointed by the president to audit federal agencies and investigate cases of misconduct, fraud and waste, ensuring a department is operating legally.