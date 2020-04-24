Grassley compares virus impact to ’80s rural crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR RAPIDS — As Iowa farmers begin a new crop year, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is pressing the Trump administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture to quickly distribute $19 billion in federal aid to address plunging prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Through trade disputes, droughts, floods and now the most eminent thing, this global pandemic, farmers continue to define the word resiliency,” Grassley said Thursday during a conference call from his New Hartford farm where he has been social distancing for three weeks and five days.

“I see it in my neighborhood farmers (who are) very optimistic as they put the seed in the ground” he said.

At the same time, farmers are “very unsure” of what the corn and soybean markets will be at harvest time. For most of the past five years, Grassley said, farming hasn’t been profitable, “but not catastrophically low like they are now.”

“I never thought I’d ever see it at our local New Hartford elevator that corn is down to $2.72,” Grassley said.

A year ago, the average cash corn prices received by Iowa farmers was $3.51 per bushel.

The last time he saw this level of uncertainty in the farm community was during the farm depression of the 1980s, he said.