Grassley back at work in U.S. Senate

After completing a COVID-19 quarantine, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley returned to work Monday in Washington.

Grassley, 87, announced Nov. 17 he had tested positive that morning for COVID-19. He began a voluntary isolation at his Washington-area residence and said a week later that he was “feeling good.”

Neither he nor his staff will say how contact tracers believe he was exposed to COVID-19.

Grassley, Senate president pro tempore and third in line of presidential succession behind the vice president and speaker of the House, was asymptomatic throughout his quarantine and was cleared to return by his doctors, according to a statement.

“I did not experience symptoms, but more than 1,000 Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized,” he said. “That means we all have to do our part to help protect our friends, family and fellow Americans. I will continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

Grassley, who worked from home during his quarantine, thanked Iowans and others for their prayers and well wishes.

Although the news about COVID-19 vaccines suggest “there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Grassley said Americans must continue using best practices for mitigating the disease.