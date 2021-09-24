Grassley announces he'll run for eighth Senate term

“He’s turned into the typical Washington politician he claims to despise,” added Wilburn. “Chuck now faces his lowest approval ratings heading into a campaign because Iowans know he stopped working for them a long time ago.”

“As I travel throughout Iowa holding Q&As at my annual 99 county meetings, Iowans have encouraged me to continue my work representing them. I’m glad to have the support of Iowans and I will work as hard as ever to earn their continued support in the months ahead,” said Grassley.

“Iowans know how seriously I take my work representing them in the U.S. Senate to solve problems, which is why I never miss a vote,” he added. “For example, I’m leading the effort to lower the cost of prescription drugs, give independent cattle producers a fair market, secure our border, protect the renewable fuel standard, and hold government accountable to the people. Barbara and I look forward to talking with Iowans across the state as we build a winning campaign focused on issues that are most important to Iowans.”

Grassley could face a GOP Primary challenger next year. State Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City. announced earlier this year he’s running for the U.S. Senate.