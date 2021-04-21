Governor, Guard leader make plea as vaccine hesitancy in Iowa grows

Anyone who wishes to also sign up to receive the vaccine during the event can do so through Hy-Vee.

Reynolds said vaccine hesitancy is not unique to Iowa, and appears to be most prevalent among younger people. Public polls also have showed vaccine hesitancy is more prevalent among Republicans and conservatives.

“Whatever the reasons, it’s important to understand why certain groups may be hesitant so that we can continue to do everything that we can to take a more targeted approach to providing that information and vaccination options that are most relevant for them,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said vaccine doses that are not needed in some counties are being reallocated to other, more populous areas where there is still demand for the vaccine.

Joining Reynolds at the press conference and in her plea for more Iowans to get vaccinated was Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard. Corell described his bout with COVID-19 in November. Corell said he was hospitalized for a week and to this day still feels some symptoms of the virus, including fatigue and shortness of breath.

Corell said he completed his COVID-19 vaccination in March.