Gov. Reynolds to address Iowans at 6 p.m. about COVID-19. Watch it here.

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to make a live address to Iowans at 6:05 p.m. today about the worsening coronavirus trends in the state.

According to the governor’s office, the address will focus on the need for Iowans to practice mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 as well as announce “new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers.”

The governor has resisted calls for a statewide mask mandate, saying such a requirement would be unenforceable. But earlier this month she announced a requirement for Iowans to wear masks when attending gatherings of 25 or more people indoors and 100 or more people outdoors, and other restrictions on certain businesses and gatherings as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Iowa have spiked to record levels.

Iowa is approaching 200,000 positive cases and nearly 2,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus since the pandemic arrived in the state last March. A number of U.S. states have begun to order new travel restrictions, shelter-in-place and businesses closures as the latest COVID-19 wave has threatened health care resources and forced schools to go to remote learning as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.