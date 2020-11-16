 Skip to main content
Gov. Reynolds to address Iowans at 6 p.m. about COVID-19. Watch it here.
Gov. Reynolds to address Iowans at 6 p.m. about COVID-19. Watch it here.

'Terrible': Iowa prisons report hundreds of virus infections

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens to a question from Associated Press reporter Dave Pitt during a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds announced the launch of a public awareness campaign to encourage more social distancing and hygiene habits. "Government solutions alone can't stop this virus. It's up to every single one of us," Reynolds said. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP)

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to make a live address to Iowans at 6:05 p.m. today about the worsening coronavirus trends in the state.

According to the governor’s office, the address will focus on the need for Iowans to practice mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 as well as announce “new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers.”

Watch the governor’s address live in the video player above at 6:05 p.m.

The governor has resisted calls for a statewide mask mandate, saying such a requirement would be unenforceable. But earlier this month she announced a requirement for Iowans to wear masks when attending gatherings of 25 or more people indoors and 100 or more people outdoors, and other restrictions on certain businesses and gatherings as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Iowa have spiked to record levels.

Iowa is approaching 200,000 positive cases and nearly 2,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus since the pandemic arrived in the state last March. A number of U.S. states have begun to order new travel restrictions, shelter-in-place and businesses closures as the latest COVID-19 wave has threatened health care resources and forced schools to go to remote learning as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

Reynolds ordered business and school closures and other restrictions earlier this year but has indicated she does not want to have to reimpose those measures as she says she works to balance the lives and livelihoods of Iowans in the public health disaster emergency.

