Gov. Reynolds plans to build ‘relationships’ with President Biden to protect biofuels

Reynolds also advocated for increased foreign trade of Iowa ethanol.

“We look forward to continuing our work to increase global demand as we look for new markets and rebuild existing” markets, Reynolds said.

Terry Branstad, the former U.S. ambassador to China and six-term Iowa governor, recommended ethanol producers and farmers build relationships overseas — especially in Asia — to promote more exporting of ethanol.

“If you have that friendship, that relationship, that really opens the door when there’s a need,” Branstad said. “It’s a little difficult now because of the pandemic and the restrictions on travel, but as soon as this is over, I think it’s important for people to travel to have those face-to-face meetings.”

Reynolds has talked with other Midwest governors about legislation at the state level to increase biofuels demand in the region.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s an interest already from (Nebraska) Gov. Ricketts and (Missouri) Gov. Parson and especially (South Dakota) Gov. Noem,” Reynolds said.