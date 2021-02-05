Gov. Reynolds lifts face mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions in Iowa

DES MOINES -- Iowa’s partial face mask mandate, public health restrictions on businesses, and limit on public gatherings are being lifted.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday afternoon updated her COVID-19 public health emergency declaration. The update, effective Sunday, eliminated most restrictions that had been in place to combat COVID-19’s spread.

Starting Sunday:

No longer will Iowans be required to wear face coverings in public when around other people for at least 15 minutes.

Businesses will not be required to limit the number of customers or keep them socially distanced.

There will no longer be a limit on the number of people who can gather in public.

In the updated proclamation, Reynolds encourages vulnerable Iowans --- those 65 years or older, or with serious health conditions --- to “limit their activities outside of their home,” including trips to businesses and other establishments where other people gather.

Reynolds also encourages all Iowans to limit their in-person interactions with vulnerable people, and to “exercise particular care and caution” when in public.

Reynolds’ actions to lift mitigation strategies comes at a time when COVID-19 numbers have been steadily decreasing in Iowa and as the state’s vaccination rollout is hitting its second phase, but also when a new, more contagious strain of the virus has been detected here, and as the state has ordered K-12 schools to offer in-person instruction to all students.

