Gov. Reynolds extends bar closures in Johnson, Story counties

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bars in Johnson and Story counties — home to Iowa’s two largest universities — must remain closed another two weeks to help address the continuing high number of new COVID-19 cases there, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered Friday.

Just days before her initial closure order was to expire at midnight Sunday, the governor ordered bars, breweries, nightclubs and similar establishments in the two counties around the University of Iowa and Iowa State University to remain shuttered until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 27.

Reynolds initially ordered bars to close in six counties where coronavirus cases were surging. They included the university communities of Iowa City, Ames and Cedar Falls where students were observed crowding bars just before fall classes started, showing little regard for social distancing and wearing masks except to get past bouncers at the doors.

Reynolds lifted the closures early for bars in the four other counties.

Jason Zeman, co-owner of the Yacht Club and Studio 13 bars in Iowa City, said he was on a Zoom call with other bar owners and community members — planning for reopening — when the governor’s order came.