Gov. Kim Reynolds won’t push tax-swap plan in 2021 session

“I’m not happy with it either, to be honest. I don’t think the allotment is anywhere near what it needs to be,” said Reynolds, who planned to speak with the company chief executives later Thursday. “None of us is happy with the way that this is being executed.

“We stand ready to go. If they can’t meet threshold, they should pass it on to other pharmacies,” the governor told reporters. “About 60 percent of the vaccines we have received have been administered. We’re leading the country. We have a really good plan in place.”

Reynolds said there is at least $50 million that can be applied to the vaccine distribution effort, so she is not inclined to consider using surplus state money for that.

She said state government is in a strong financial position, but much of the Iowa economy still is recovering from the ongoing pandemic.

“We’re not out of COVID yet and we’re still not 100 percent sure of the impact that it will have on our economy going forward,” she said. “So, at this point, I’m going to pause the Invest in Iowa initiative. I won’t be proposing that again this year.”

That plan would increase the state sales tax, but decrease other taxes.