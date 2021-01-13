Gov. Kim Reynolds proposes $8.1 billion budget

Also on hold for another year or two, Reynolds’ aides said, is Reynolds’ tax-swap plan that would have cut income and property tax burdens and boosted the state sales tax to fund environmental, mental health and other needs.

Tax triggers

But the governor said she supports removing triggers imposed in 2018 tax reform legislation to keep plans on track to eliminate Iowa’s federal deductibility, reduce the number of income-tax brackets and lower income tax rates beginning in the 2023 tax year.

“Unlike many states, we’re starting from a good financial position,” Reynolds told Iowans. “We aren’t looking at tough budget cuts, and we’re certainly not looking at raising taxes.

“If anything, we need to continue the conversation about cutting taxes, and we can start by getting rid of the unnecessary triggers that were put in place in 2018,” she added. “Let’s make Iowa more competitive and guarantee our taxpayers that they can keep more of their hard-earned money.”

Reaction