'Good Samaritan' bill: Limited immunity for certain alchohol-related offenses advances

The Iowa House voted 95-3 to grant limited immunity for certain alcohol-related criminal offenses for people who in good faith seek emergency assistance for themselves or another person due to an alcohol overdose.

If the person seeking assistance is younger than 21, they won’t be prosecuted for public intoxication, possession of alcohol under the legal age, or use of a driver’s license by an underage person to obtain alcohol. The reporting person must provide their name and contact information to medical or law enforcement personnel, remain on the scene until assistance arrives and cooperate with medical and law enforcement personnel. The bill also provides immunity to the person for whom emergency assistance was sought.