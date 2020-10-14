Gable says Medal of Freedom, 'Good for Waterloo, good for the state'

His iconic status has drawn the attention of multiple political candidates over the years as they sought to gain traction in the first-in-the-nation caucuses. But Gable has largely resisted politics and withheld his sought-after endorsement — a level of neutrality that has contributed to his popularity in Iowa.

In 2015, Gable appeared on stage at a Trump rally. He wore an Iowa wrestling hat and held the Trump campaign's signature red "Make America Great Again" hat in his hand.

"I'm very happy to be kind of neutral," Gable said as he stood on stage next to the future president. He added that he was at the event for "an education purpose" but that he liked Trump's slogan.

Gable is the first wrestler to receive the honor. Other coaches and athletes of prominence who earned the award include Jesse Owens, Babe Ruth, Paul “Bear” Bryant, Pat Summit and John Wooden.

“Gable has left me a lifetime philosophy that I do not deviate from,” Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands said in a statement released by the school. “My brother and I are keen on the lessons we learned from him. That will never change. This award is awesome because it puts Dan Gable in context and brings him back front and center.