Former VP Mike Pence to speak at University of Iowa

Pence, the foundation’s Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar, will speak 7 p.m. in the Iowa Memorial Union Main Lounge. Ticketing information will be released in the coming days.
In addition to visiting the UI, Pence will speak at Texas A&M and a number of other college campuses.
His lecture will be sponsored by the UI Young America’s Foundation chapter. The foundation, founded in 1960, has several high school and college chapters that advocate conservative ideas through activism and speaker events.
Pence was in Iowa earlier this year for a fundraiser for Republican U.S. House Rep. Randy Feenstra and spoke at the Family Leader summit.
