State legislators left the Capitol on Thursday for a long weekend break. Leaders of the House and Senate said only procedural activities will take place Monday by a skeleton crew of legislators at the Statehouse.

There will be no session on Monday so Republicans and Democrats can attend their local precinct caucuses in the evening.

Legislators will report back to the Capitol on at 10 a.m. Tuesday to resume their 2020 work.

