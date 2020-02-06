'Fly Our Colors' license plate design takes flight

Members of the Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to give Iowa motorists another license plate option for their vehicles. The “Fly Our Colors” plate design is modeled after the Iowa flag’s red, white and blue color scheme.

State officials revealed the design in 2017 at the Iowa State Fair, where people could vote on one of three designs. The Fly Our Colors plate was one of two designs not selected by Iowans who voted on the plates, but Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway, said Iowans like more license plate choices. He said the new plate would serve two purposes by directing proceeds from the sale of the plate to the Flood Mitigation Board to support flood recovery statewide.